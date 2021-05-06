Barcelona have reportedly initiated talks with Sergio Aguero’s representatives as they look to sign the striker on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The Argentine will not extend his stay at Manchester City beyond this season and will become a free agent when his deal expires in June.

According to Sky Sports, Barca are interested in signing the 32-year old have started holding talks.

It’s also believed Aguero is prepared to reduce his salary while playing for the Liga giants.

The club is expected to make a final decision at the end of the campaign along with that of the transfers of Memphis Depay and other targets.

Should a deal be completed, it will mark the return of Aguero to Spain after spending five years playing in La Liga for Atletico Madrid prior to his move to City in 2011.

Meanwhile, other clubs that have been linked with signing Aguero include Chelsea and Liverpool.