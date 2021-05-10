The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has pushed back the start of the 2021 domestic football season.

The PSL had set the coming weekend as the date for the kick-off of the campaign but after talks with commercial partners failed to conclude on time, the season is now set to start on 22 May.

In a statement, the League said: “The Premier Soccer League would like to advise all stakeholders that the start of PSL competitions has been moved to 22 May 2021.

“This has been necessitated by the need to conclude negotiations with our commercial partners and other key stakeholders.”

The PSL has been in talks with broadcasting partners ahead of the new campaign and an agreement is expected to be reached very soon.

The top-flight league has not had an exclusive TV broadcast rights deal since South Africa’s SuperSport pulled out at the expiry of a six-year deal at the end of the 2017 season.

“We endeavour to conclude broadcasting agreements (both radio and television) as soon as possible to ensure that our matches reach all football fans across the country,” the statement continued.

“It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.”

The 2021 season will commence with a cluster competition set to run for six to eight weeks before a regular campaign starts in July.

The cup tournament will have teams placed into four groups and play a round-robin competition. Top sides from the groups proceed to the semi-finals with the winners meeting in the final match.

Four venues have been selected to host this curtain-raiser.

“Further, we are in talks with stadium owners so that the stadiums are ready and meet the minimum requirements before the start of the competitions.

“Our cup tournament will be played at Mandava, Barbourfields, Sakubva and National Sports Stadium,” the PSL added.