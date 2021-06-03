Antonio Conte is nearing a return to the English Premier League after he began talks with Tottenham for a possible deal.

According to reports in England, negotiations have advanced quickly and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has already discussed personal terms with the gaffer who left his job as the manager of Inter Milan last Wednesday.

And the Italian is now the front runner to succeed Jose Mourinho at the London side after efforts to lure Mauricio Pochettino for a second spell failed as PSG are reluctant to let go of their manager.

Should a deal be completed, this will mark the return of Conte to England after spending two seasons at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018 where he won the league title in his first year.

Levy is also trying to recruit former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as he considers going back to a two-tier management structure.

