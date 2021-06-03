Dynamos continued with their fine form in the Chibuku Super Cup after beating ZPC Kariba 1-0 in their Group 1 match encounter played on Thursday.

The Glamour Boys have now amassed seven points from a possible nine and are leading in the pool.

They cruised to the victory courtesy of an own goal from Brian Mujuru ten minutes into the second half after he deflected Bill Antonio’s shot.

Both teams had struggled to create meaningful attacks in the first half with the only biggest chance of the period going in Dembare’s way on minute 40 when Shadreck Nyahwa headed straight to the keeper from a few yards out.

The second half also had a cagey start before the momentum picked up after the goal when Frank Makarati wasted a glorious opportunity that could have doubled the cushion just after the hour.

However, the pace soon slumped with ZPC kept at bay for the remaining part of the game.

In Group 4 match at Mandava, WhaWha drew 1-1 against Triangle United while Ngezi Platinum left it late to come from behind and beat ten-man FC Platinum 2-1.

Substitute Bruno Mtigo scored a brace for Madamburo in the final five minutes of the game after Silas Songani had sent the Platinum Boys ahead in the 38th minute.

FC Platinum defender Gift Bello received a red card in towards the last quarter of the game.