Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has predicted a tough outing in the Chibuku Super Cup Matchday 5 – Group1 game against Harare City on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

The match is one of the three fixtures lined up for this weekend and will see the gaffer coming against Llyod Chitembwe – his counterpart at the national team. The two coaches are assistants to head coach Zdravko Logarusic in the Warriors fold.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Ndiraya said: “We want to consolidate our position and collect points. We are expecting a tough game but we are also prepared.

“There’s still much competition in the group. Every team still have a chance to qualify to the next stage so far. We are still in the early days of the competition but we want to make sure we collect maximum points. We want to compete strongly because we are playing strong teams.”

Ndiraya is hoping to pick a positive result that will consolidate their lead at the top of Group 1. The Glamour Boys have so far picked eight points, two ahead of City.

He added: “We are hoping to finish the first round of the competition topping the group standings. We can do that by putting a good fight on Saturday against Harare City. Things will start to shape up after our weekend match.”