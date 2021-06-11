Real Betis’ Academy Programs technical director Juan Parra is set to travel to Zimbabwe in the coming months.

Parra will assess the development of youth players at the Spanish club’s international academy in Harare and its satellite branch in Bulawayo. He will also take time to equip the coaches with some knowledge.

Betis Academy Zimbabwe confirmed the news, saying: “He (Juan) will be traveling to Zimbabwe from Real Betis Head Office in Seville, Spain in a few months to see through the development of our youth players and guide our local Technical team to produce fine footballers from this region.”

The trip will come at the time Betis Academy Zimbabwe’s U19 Boys are scheduled to tour Spain and play a couple of games there.

The tour will be the first international trip for the academy since its launch in October last year.

📷 Facebook/Betis Academy Zimbabwe