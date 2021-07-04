Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to reach the semifinals of the COPA America semifinals on Sunday morning.

Captain Lionel Messi scored one goal and created two others for Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez in the victory.

They will play Colombia, who beat Uruguay on penalties earlier in the day.

In the other semifinal, Brazil beat Chile to set up a date against Peru who defeated Paraguay 4-3 on penalties after an eventful 3-3 draw that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

The games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copa America semifinal fixtures:

Tuesday 6 July

Brazil vs Peru (1 am CAT).

Wednesday 7 July

Argentina vs Colombia (3 am CAT