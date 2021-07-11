Zimbabwe will be looking for their first set of maximum points at the 2021 COSAFA Cup when they face Namibia in a matchday 3 encounter this afternoon.

The Warriors have drawn their first two games to remain outside the qualifying spots in Group B.

Namibia, on the other hand, have so far played one game, a 1-0 victory against guest nation Senegal.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Competition: COSAFA Cup – Group B, M2

Date, Kick-off times & Venue: 11 Jul, 2 pm CAT at I saac Wolfson Stadium, Nelson Mandela Bay.

How to watch the game:

The match will be live on SuperSport’s PSL channel (202) and Variety4 Africa (209). SABC Sport will also show the game. Streaming is available via COSAFA.TV: https://bit.ly/2TCQ0Tg. If you are a DSTV subscriber, you can also follow the action via DSTV Now.

Teams News:

Coach Zdravko Logarusic is set to continue with his player rotation and a few changes will be made in today’s clash.

Head to Head (Last 5)

The Warriors have a bad recent record against Namibia after failing to beat them in the last five meetings.

The most recent game between the two teams came in 2017 in an international friendly and Namibia won it 3-1.

Namibia 3-1 Zimbabwe (Int. Friendly, 11/11/17)

Zimbabwe 0-0 Namibia (CHAN Qualifiers, 23/07/17)

Namibia 1-0 Zimbabwe (CHAN Qualifiers, 16/07/17)

Namibia 4-1 Zimbabwe (COSAFA Cup, 20/05/15)

Namibia 4-2 Zimbabwe (FIFA WCQ, 11/10/08)

Group B Standings:

