Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes Willard Katsande will return to work at the club in future after retiring from playing football.

The Zimbabwean midfielder’s departure was confirmed last week following the end of his contract. He made 326 appearances across all competitions to become the club’s most-capped foreign player after ten years.

Chiefs have indicated their willingness to offer the 35-year-old a new job should he decide to end his playing career.

And the two parties will hold talks soon before the player makes his final decision.

“I am sure Willard will still have a role with Kaizer Chiefs because he has been an icon at the club, the same as the day that Itu [Khune] wants to hang up his gloves,” Baxter told the media.

“I am sure there will be a job for him because he is an icon at the club. Willard has been a warrior for me. He has been a great player for me, and he has been one of those players that can be an example to other South African players because he has made himself into a player.”