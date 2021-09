Zimbabwean match officials will be on duty this evening in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Brighton Chimene will take charge of the Group J encounter between Madagascar versus Benin. He will be assisted by Brighton Nyika and Thomas Kusosa while Prince Mathumo has been appointed as the fourth official.

The match will be played at the Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Kick-off is at 6 pm Zimbabwean time.

