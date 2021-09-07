Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named his starting XI for the match against Ethiopia this afternoon.

Terrence Dzvukamanja and Perfect Chikwende are the two changes in the team, replacing Kudakwashe Mahachi and the injured Tinotenda Kadewere respectively.

For Ethiopia, coach also made two changes in his lineup that played Ghana on Friday.

Goalkeeper Teklemariam Shanko has been benched in favor of Fasil Gebremichael while Tafesse Solomon has been replaced by Mesud Mohammed in the midfield.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT at the Bahir Dar International Stadium in the city of Bahir Dar.

The match will be screened live on ZBC TV.

Warriors XI: T. Shumba, A. Mudimu, O. Bhasera, T. Chimwemwe, D. Lunga, M. Munetsi, T. Kamusoko, T. Dzvukamanja, P. Chikwende, K. Khama, K. Musona (c).

Ethiopia XI: F. Gebremichael, A. Tunjo, Y. Endeshaw, A. Tamene, R. Yesuf, Y. Bayeh, S. Bekele, M. Mohammed, G. Kabede, A. Nassir, A. Gebremichael.