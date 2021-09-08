Alec Mudimu has criticised the match officials’ decisions in the Warriors’ 1-0 defeat to Ethiopia in the World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The defender handled the ball inside the box and the incident led to a penalty which was converted by Aschalew Seyoum in the 94th-minute of the game.

Mudimu believes the penalty decision was too harsh and the referees should have done better even on earlier calls.

“(I am) disappointed at the level of the officials during the game when it came to big decisions,” the defender said on Instagram.

“(I am) still in disbelief over how the officials dealt with, not only one, but a few decisions they made.

“It just comes as a shock when the team work tirelessly, (only) to be given an unfair treatment.”

The result, coupled with Friday goalless draw against South Africa, sees Zimbabwe dropping to the bottom of Group G after Matchday 2 while Ethiopia moved to third place with three points. Bafana Bafana is on top after Monday’s victory over second-placed Ghana.