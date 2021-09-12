Bournemouth coach Scott Parker has hailed Jordan Zemura’s attitude after the left-back scored a brace in the Cherries’ comfortable 3-0 victory over Barnsley on Saturday.

The performance comes just days after the Warriors star was named the club’s best player of the month of August.

Speaking after the match, Parker said: “He was excellent today and has been excellent since he’s come in and got the shirt.

“Today was a fine performance and I think you can see he is an attack-minded full-back. He has a lovely forward drive about him and is improving defensively.

“I expect that of him, especially with the way we play with our full-backs. I expect him to be assisting and scoring. It is what we ask of our full-backs. He’s banged two in today, so that is perfect.

“I was very pleased for him as, from the moment I walked in here, he has shown me that he wants the shirt and to improve.”

The Zimbabwean fullback got his first strike on the ninth minute to register his first professional goal for Bournemouth, finishing off from a Jaidon Antony pass.

Dominic Solanke tapped home the Cherries’ second two minutes after the restart before Zemura got his second and Bournemouth’s third of the afternoon.