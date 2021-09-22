Al Ahly have fined Pitso Mosimane and his technical staff following their loss to Tala’ea El Gaish in the 2020/21 Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday.

The Red Devils lost 3-2 on penalties in an encounter that had ended in a 0-0 draw at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

The defeat saw the side losing their second successive cup final in two months and this forced the club hierarchy to hit the technical team, director of football, and players with 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($19,092) fines.

A statement by the Cairo giants reads: “Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, decided to impose a 300k fine on Al Ahly players, director of football and the coaching staff after the disappointing performance in the Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday, despite the great support that the team receives to achieve titles and meet the expectations of the fans.

“Also, the administrative staff and the medical staff will be subjected to a fine that is relative to their salaries.”