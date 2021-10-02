Dynamos have booked their place in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0 on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys got their goals from youngster Bill Antonio and Juan Mutudza in either half to move to twenty points in Group 1.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya made six changes from the team that won on Wednesday against Yadah, fielding a relatively young side.

The game had a slow start but soon picked up with both teams creating big chances towards the quarter-hour mark.

Dembare’s Mutudza had the first crack at goal but missed his chance with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Trust Nyabinde followed up on the other end and missed a glorious opportunity, heading over in front of an open goal.

However, it was Dynamos who opened the scoring through Bill Antonio on minute 37 after a well-worked build-up.

ZPC Kariba never showed an intention to come back into the game and conceded another one on the 66th minute courtesy of Mutudza’s effort.

The game ended 2-0 in favour of the Glamour Boys.