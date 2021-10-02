Follow our live coverage of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup action.

Group 1 – Matchday 8

ZPC Kariba 0-1 Dynamos

40′ Corner kick to Dynamos, cleared.

37′ Goal!!! Musikiri links up with Mutudza who squares the ball to the waiting Bill Antonio and he taps home to open the scoring and sends Dynamos ahead.

30′ Freekick to ZPC in a dangerous position Mutukure steps and hits the ball on target. Chitsumba goes airborne and does well to parry the ball away.

25′ Water Break.

21′ Corner kick to Dynamos, cleared.

19′ Corner Kick to ZPC, cleared.

15′ ZPC controlling the pace in the first quarter hour of the game.

11′ Big Chance!!! An unmarked Nyabinde receives the ball from a cross but heads it over in the face of the goal.

8′ Big Chance!!! Mutudza picks up a through ball and evades his markers only to miss the target with only the keeper to beat.

5′ Both teams yet create meaningful attacks as they are still settling.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: 1G. Chitsumba, E. Jalai, G. Murwira, A. Mawadza, S. Appiah, A. Maliselo, B. Mushunje, T. Makanda, J. Mutudza, L. Musikiri, B. Antonio.

Related