Follow the live coverage of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup action.

Group 1

CAPS United 0-0 Herentals*

17′ Corner kick to CAPS, set piece results in an offside.

15′ Yellow Card to B. Mpofu (CAPS).

11′ Yellow Card to C. Zimhondi (Herentals).

10′ Penalty to Herentals, Chinobva steps up but misses his kick.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS XI:

Herentals XI: P. Tafireutsa, W. Chimbetu, K. Bingala, W. Kapumha, G. Chinobva, R. Zibusiso, C. Zimhondi, I. Benza, D. Chimwemwe, B. Majarira, J. Tafadzwa.

Group 1 – Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Yadah vs Harare City

Group 2

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Bulawayo City*

22′ Goal!!! Vheremu puts Chiefs ahead from the spot.

Group 2 – Kick-off is at 3 pm

Highlanders vs Chicken Inn

Group 3 – Kick-off is at 1 pm

Manica Diamonds vs Tenax

Group 4

WhaWha 0-3 NgeziPlatinum Stars*

39′ Goal!!! Mukamba makes it three for Ngezi.

37′ Goal!!! Mtigo doubles Ngezi’s lead.

34′ Goal!!! Mtigo sends Ngezi ahead.

