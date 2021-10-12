The Warriors will host Ghana in Matchday four of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Group G.

Follow our live coverage of the match.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 0-0 Ghana*

11′ Sulemana beats Chimwemwe and gets into the box but is forced wide by Mudimu and his shot from an acute angle is blocked by Shumba for a corner kick. The set piece finds no tarkers and goes out for a throw in.

10′ Billiat with a promising run from the centre, tries link up with Zemura just outside the box but puts his ball behind and the Warriors restart the build-up. Ghana recovers and clear their lines.

5′ Slow start to the game as both teams are still trying to settle.

1′ Kick-off!

Zimbabwe wearing their traditional Yellow home shirts, while Ghana are in white jerseys

Warriors XI: T. Shumba, R. Kutsanzira, B. Galloway, A. Mudimu, J. Zemura, K. Billiat, K. Madzongwe, T. Hadebe, M. Nakamba, K. Musona, T. Dzvukamanja.

Ghana’s XI: J. Wollacott, D. Amertey, R. Baba, A. Djiku, J. Mensah, I. Baba, T. Partey, J. Ayew, K. Sulemana, M. Kudus, B. Tetteh.

 

Related posts:

  1. Ghana cries foul after denied entry into NSS
  2. Ghana coach comments on Zimbabwe hospitality ahead of WCQ
  3. Ghana squad arrives in Harare before Warriors
  4. Khama Billiat returns for Warriors, Ghana second leg