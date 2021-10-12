The Warriors will host Ghana in Matchday four of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Group G.

Follow our live coverage of the match.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 0-0 Ghana*

11′ Sulemana beats Chimwemwe and gets into the box but is forced wide by Mudimu and his shot from an acute angle is blocked by Shumba for a corner kick. The set piece finds no tarkers and goes out for a throw in.

10′ Billiat with a promising run from the centre, tries link up with Zemura just outside the box but puts his ball behind and the Warriors restart the build-up. Ghana recovers and clear their lines.

5′ Slow start to the game as both teams are still trying to settle.

1′ Kick-off!

Zimbabwe wearing their traditional Yellow home shirts, while Ghana are in white jerseys

Warriors XI: T. Shumba, R. Kutsanzira, B. Galloway, A. Mudimu, J. Zemura, K. Billiat, K. Madzongwe, T. Hadebe, M. Nakamba, K. Musona, T. Dzvukamanja.

Ghana’s XI: J. Wollacott, D. Amertey, R. Baba, A. Djiku, J. Mensah, I. Baba, T. Partey, J. Ayew, K. Sulemana, M. Kudus, B. Tetteh.