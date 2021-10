Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named his starting eleven to face Ghana in today’s World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium.

Zimbabwe will be looking to bounce back after Saturday’s defeat in Cape Coast.

Below is the starting line up chosen by Mapeza;

Talbert Shumba

Rahman Kutsanzira

Brendan Galloway

Alec Mudimu

Jordan Zemura

Khama Billiat

Kelvin Madzongwe

Teenage Hadebe

Marvelous Nakamba

Knowledge Musona (c)

Terrence Dzvukamanja

