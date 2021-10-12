Norman Mapeza was left disappointed after he failed to revive the Warriors’ chance of progressing to the next round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Mapeza had taken over the team and needed to collect maximum points in both legs against Ghana to keep the campaign alive.

But the national side lost 3-1 in Cape Coast on Saturday before suffering a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday to bow out of the tournament. The results put them eight points behind Group G leaders, Black Stars, with only two rounds left.

Speaking to the reporters after the home loss, Mapeza said: “We are all disappointed after losing this match.

“When I came in (as the new Warriors coach), I knew where the team was.

“I promised the country that I would try my best to revive the World Cup campaign, but now it’s no longer in our hands.

“What is now important is to continue working hard in the next matches.”

Zimbabwe will face Ethiopia and South Africa in their final games of the qualifiers next month.

