The National Sports Stadium will undergo another CAF inspection ahead of the remaining World Cup Qualifiers.

The Warriors will host Ethiopia next month in their final Group G game.

According to ZIFA, the inspection takes place today and tomorrow.

“CAF stadium inspector, Tshegofatso Moiloa will inspect NSS on 13 & 14 October in respect of the remaining World Cup qualifiers. The current status of the stadium will determine its suitability to host our World Cup qualifier vs Ethiopia in November,” said ZIFA in a statement.

The venue has undergone numerous inspections before with the last report submitted to CAF in April.

The NSS holds a temporary approval to host international games but with no fans allowed inside.

