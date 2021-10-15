Lyon coach Peter Bosz has hinted at starting Tinotenda Kadewere in the first XI to face Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean forward has featured for a mere twenty-four minutes in the league, coming on as a late substitute in both games.

Kadewere’s campaign has been affected mostly by injuries and the latest setback was sustained during the September international break with the Warriors.

He recovered two weeks ago but was yet to regain full fitness. The recent international window allowed him more time to work on himself.

Speaking ahead of Monaco trip, Bosz said he is weighing the option of giving the Warriors international his first start of the season on Saturday.

The gaffer said: “Mousa Dembele will be absent for a few more weeks. Lucas Paqueta won’t be in the squad if he plays tonight.

“The players are playing too much football.

“Money guides football. The players are not being heard, the calendar is much too busy. The pace is hellish.

‘’Next week, we play Prague and then Nice at 1 pm. Two more trips.

“Paqueta was in good shape before the break. We will think about how to do without him. Islam Slimani is absent.

“We will see if Tino Kadewere can start. He trained well during the break.”