Mighty Warriors will begin their Africa Women’s Cup Of Nations qualifying campaign this afternoon.

The national women’s team hosts host eSwatini at the National Sports Stadium in Harare in the first round first leg match.

Zimbabwe have dominated their opponents but coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has warned her charges against complacency.

Speaking ahead of the match, she said: “We have played against them, and managed to beat them, but they have their strengths, so we are approaching this game, with the right mindset.

“But we have prepared for them.”

The Zimbabwe Women’s national team will miss the services of influential Rutendo Makore due to an injury she picked at the Cosafa tournament.

Also unavailable today is winger Mavis Chirandu and Talent Mungwanda who asked for compassionate leave.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

