Newcastle United have fired their coach Steve Bruce.

Bruce’s sacking was expected following the EPL club’s takeover by billionaire Saudi owners Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The 60-year-old final match in charge was the 3-2 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. The game marked his 1,000th match as a manager – with non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and director Amanda Staveley watching on at St James’ Park.

Speaking after his sacking, Bruce said: “”I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Newcastle had shortlisted Zinedine Zidane among the potential coaches to replace Bruce but the Frenchman rejected the offer.

Other coaches who have also turned down an the club’s approach include Brendan Rodgers and Antonio Conte.

Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

