FC Platinum midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe has been linked with a couple of clubs in East and West Africa.

The Warriors star is said to have attracted interest from Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Guinea side Horoya following his performances in the World Cup Qualifiers.

He is also reported to be under the radar of other Tanzanian clubs.

Simba are home to another Warriors star and former FC Platinum player Perfect Chikwende while the last Zimbabwe player to feature for Horoya was Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

Related