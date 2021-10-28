Several coaches have been linked with the Barcelona top post following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman was dismissed after the 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, leaving the team sitting ninth in La Liga.

According to reports in Spain, Barca legend Xavi Hernandez is the favourite to take over, and talks are already underway. The 41-year old is keen on a Nou Camp return, and negotiations over his homecoming started weeks ago.

Xavi is currently in charge of Qatari side Al-Sadd, who he has managed for two years and joined as a player in 2015 after leaving the Spanish giants.

Former Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo and current Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez have also been considered potential candidates to take over from Koeman.

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag were named, but they might be reluctant to leave their jobs mid-season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan could take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

