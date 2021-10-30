Norman Mapeza has selected the squad to do duty next month in the final Group G matches of the World Cup Qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe take on rivals Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the 11th of November before hosting the East Africans at the National Sports Stadium three days later.

The national team coach has dropped several players from the previous squad, including the injured duo of captain Knowledge Musona and defender Teenage Hadebe.

France-based Marshall Munetsi is still out with a hamstring injury he suffered on international duty two weeks ago but has been put on standby should he returns to full fitness on time before the games.

Goalkeepers Washington Arubi and Talbert Shumba have not been selected and will be replaced by Petros Mhari and Donovan Bernard. Spanish-based Martin Mapisa has retained his place in the squad.

Striker Macauley Bonne is also part of the selected players.

ZIFA has already sent invitation letters and will announce the squad once the clubs confirm the availability of the players.