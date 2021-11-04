Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare says Macauley Bonne is not showing any interest to came and play for the national team, but they will continue pursuing the striker.

The 25-year old UK-born star got his Zimbabwean passport last year but has always ignored calls to come and represent the Warriors.

Coach Norman Mapeza has been engaging the Ipswich Town player about his future with the national team.

Speaking to H-Metro, Mpandare said: “Macauley’s case is ongoing, and we’re still pursuing (him).

“We need to be truthful, we have tried our best to pin him, and he hasn’t been forthcoming of late.

“We know the value he can add to the team and will continue making efforts.”

Mpandare also revealed that they have approached Bonne’s club and his management for his release for the next World Cup Qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia this month.

“We have since written to his club and management. We are doing all the professional avenues at our disposal to have him in the Warriors set-up,” the team manager added.