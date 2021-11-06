Barcelona have confirmed the appointment of former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernandez as first-team coach on a contract until 2024

The La Liga club was allowed to sign the 41-year-old on Friday after they paid the release in his contract with Qatari side Al-Sadd.

The gaffer will be in charge of the first team for the rest of the current campaign and two more seasons.

Xavi is expected to arrive in Barcelona this weekend before his presentation on Monday.

Caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan will remain in charge for their league match at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The former midfielder’s appointment follows after he turned down the chance to coach Barca in January 2020 after Ernesto Valverde was sacked but remained linked with the job even after Koeman succeeded Quique Setien in August of last year.