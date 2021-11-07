Norman Mapeza has added Dynamos youngster Bill Antonio to the Warriors squad to face South Africa and Ethiopia in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Antonio received the call-up after the withdrawal of Macauley Bonne.

Bonne refused to come for the games, citing unconducive environment which could worsen his heart problem.

Meanwhile, Tawanda Maswanhise will not play in the Warriors’ game against Bafana Bafana.

The UK-born Leicester City midfielder received his first call up to the national team but has been ruled out of the match as he is yet to get a Zimbabwean passport.

However, teen is expected to be available for the final Group G qualifier against Ethiopia at home.