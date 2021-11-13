Warriors defender Alec Mudimu willbe available for selection in Sunday’s game against Ethiopia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Georgia-based star missed the previous game against South Africa due to a yellow card suspension.

Coach Norman Mapeza had to use Brendan Galloway and Kevin Madzongwe as the central defenders in the absence of Mudimu and his usual partner Teenage Hadebe, who is injured.

Zimbabwe will host Ethiopia in the final game of Group G at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Both teams are already out of the race to progress to the playoffs.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.