Marvelous Nakamba has been named in the Aston Villa starting XI to face Brighton and Hove in the English Premier League this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean faced a fitness issue (groin injury) ahead of the match and was initially ruled out of the game.

But after passing a late fitness test, he is starting in the first XI in what is Steven Gerrard’s first game in charge following his appointment last week.

Gerrard replaced Dean Smith, who was sacked from the position after a string of poor results.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Buendía; Ings, Watkins.

Brighton XI: Steele; Webster, Dunk, Duffy; Lamptey, Lallana, Bissouma, Gross, Cucurella; Trossard, Moder.