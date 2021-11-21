Bulawayo Chiefs player Lucky Ndlela has attained a degree in Sports Science and Coaching with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo.

The 26-year-old forward was capped at the institution’s graduation ceremony on Friday.

The Ninja Graduated Today, Lucky Killa Ndlela slaying on and off the pitch. Can we get a "Yes Lucky Ndlela" below pic.twitter.com/6U0xLDryJP — ℂ ℂ (@BulawayoChiefs) November 19, 2021

He joins a number of local footballers who have attained degrees and diplomas.

Former Chicken Inn midfielder Clement Matawu graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Sport Science and Coaching last year while the likes of Gabriel Nyoni, Martin Vengesayi and Maxwell Nyamupenedengu also completed their qualifications a few years ago.

