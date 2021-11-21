Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert Saruchera says the referee should have stopped their Chibuku Super Cup semifinal clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday when it started raining with twenty minutes left before the full-time.

Bullets found themselves behind at minute forty-seven courtesy of Bruno Mtigo’ s strike. Their response, however, was affected when the pitch became water-logged due to the heavy rains in the last quarter of the game.

“When it started raining, the pitch became unplayable and I thought the match officials were going to stop the game, but they didn’t,” said Saruchera.

Ngezi coach Rodwell Dlakama echoed the same sentiments and lamented the pitch’s lack of drainage system.

He said: “It was very difficult to play the match; it was like we were playing water polo. The ball was not moving, but again it was good for us as we had already scored.”

The result, meanwhile, sent Ngezi into the final of the tournament for the second successive season.

