Tinotenda Kadewere will be available for selection in Lyon’s trip to Montpelier this evening, after serving his red card suspension.

The striker missed three Ligue 1 games after receiving a straight red card for dangerous tackle on opponent in the matchday 11 encounter against Nice.

The expulsion was his first since moving into the French top-flight in 2020.

Meanwhile, Kadewere has struggled for for form this season, failing to score in all the seven appearances, across all competitions, he has made in this season so far.