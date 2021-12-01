The suspension of the ZIFA board is affecting the preparations for the national team’s campaign at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon in January.

The FA’s executive board, led by Felton Kamambo, was suspended on 16 November by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) based on numerous allegations, particularly failure to account for public funds.

The ban is now delaying the plans to appoint a new coach for the Warriors on time ahead of the AFCON finals to start on 9 January.

The incoming coach and his technical team would then face limited time to come up with the squad and confirm the availability of all players before the deadline for the player registration pass.

Norman Mapeza was in charge of the team on an interim basis until last month, when his three-month contract expired after the finish of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Should his contract be renewed, it will be up to ZIFA’s High-Performance Technical Committee, but the board must approve the decision.

SRC promised to appoint an interim administration, but it’s now almost three weeks without any move.

The planning of travel and camp arrangements, budget and player contracts have also been put on hold as they require the board’s approval.

If this situation continues, the Warriors are bound for another chaotic campaign at the continental showpiece.