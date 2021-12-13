The draw for the Round of Last 16 in the Champions League has been conducted.

Last season’s winners Chelsea, will face Lille of France while PSG will be up against Manchester United.

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid and PSG vs Manchester United are the headlining fixtures in the round.

Liverpool, who won the competition in 2019, will face FC Salzburg and Real Madrid were drawn against Benfica.

The first legs are set for 15/16 and 22/23 February 2022, with the return legs planned for 8/9 and 15/16 March 2022.

The 2021/22 Champions League final will take place Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Here is the draw outcome:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

FC Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Manchester United

