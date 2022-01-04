Ghana national team coach Milovan Rajevac has named his final 28-man squad for Afcon and included seventeen players that will make their debut appearances at the tournament.

Out of the 28 players selected, only eleven have featured at the continental event before with Thomas Partey, captain Andre Ayew, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew and Leicester City centre-back Daniel Amartey leading the list.

Other players with Afcon experience include Philemon Baffuor, Jonathan Mensah, Mubarak Wakaso, Andy Yiadom, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Ghana are in Group C, alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon for the January 9 – February 6 tournament.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)

Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United)

Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)

Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)

