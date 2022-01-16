Norman Mapeza believes his charges failed on several aspects that led them to their 2-1 loss to Malawi in the Afcon 2021 Group B match played on Friday.

The result saw the Warriors bowing out of the competition and will finish their campaign at the bottom of pool.

According to Mapeza, the national team didn’t utilise their chances and fell short on game management after taking the lead.

Ishmael Wadi gave Zimbabwe the advantage in the 36th minute but Gabadhino Mhango levelled terms four minutes later.

“We gave away soft goals,” Mapeza said. “We failed on game management after we had scored in the first half, only to conceded four minutes later and with two minutes to go to half time.”

Malawi added another one towards the hour mark after Teenage Hadebe failed to clear the ball and Mhango dispossessed him before slotting it past Petros Mhari.

The Warriors, however, didn’t recover from that second goal and they lost the match.

The gaffer added: “For their second goal it was a soft one, the defender was dispossessed and they scored. But our main problem was the failure to utilize chances especially in the first half. I think Malawi never got a shot on target until they scored.”

Zimbabwe will face Guinea in their final Group B game on Tuesday in Yaounde.