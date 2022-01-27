Two-time Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere has reportedly left FC Platinum to join CAPS United.

The striker re-joined the Platinum Boys on a one-year-deal in 2020 from Baroka FC.

After the expiry of the contract last month, the club failed to negotiate new terms with the 31-year-old star.

Chinyengetere is now on the move and will join CAPS United in this transfer window.

He becomes the latest senior player to leave Mandava in this month.

Kelvin Madzongwe, Rahman Kutsanzira, Petros Mhari, Donald Dzvinyai, Ralph Kawondera and Stanley Ngala are the other players who are no longer with FC Platinum.

Explaining the exodus, club spokesperson Chido Chizondo said the departures are in line with a new policy introduced by the club.

“Ultimately these players’ contracts have expired but what has happened to the club is we have agreed on a position in letting go of players that have reached a certain age,” Chizondo told Soccer24.

“That said, the players who have left have reached that age and we can only hope that wherever they decide to go, we wish them all the best and they will achieve the things they need to achieve in their lives.”

She added: “As FC Platinum, our positioning is to have a more youthful squad and I think if you noticed as we played the Chibuku Super Cup, the coach made a lot of effort in ensuring that the majority of the players who participated were the younger players and it did yield results.”

Related