Ovidy Karuru has reportedly found a new club after spending over seven months searching for one.

The Zimbabwean midfielder last played football last season with Black Leopards before parting ways with the Limpopo-based team at the end of the campaign.

According to FarPost.co.za, Karuru has travelled to the Middle East to complete his deal with Saudi second division club Al-Shoulla FC.

The publication also claims that the transfer is expected to be finalised this week.

Should he sign the contract, the Warriors international will link up with Knowledge Musona, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Taai.

Karuru would also becomes the third Zimbabwe to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia in the last decade after Musona and Tendai Ndoro.

Related