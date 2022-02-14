Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has returned to the UK after spending six months with Georgian club FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

The 26-year-old completed his move to English fifth-tier club Altrincham on a free transfer.

The player had left Kutaisi in January, ending an unsuccessful six-month spell in Georgia.

Mudimu made his debut on Saturday in the English National League game against King’s Lynn Town FC. He came on as a second half substitute as his new side won 1-0.

The transfer, meanwhile, marked the Warriors international’s return to the UK, where he launched his senior career.

The player had stints with non-League clubs such as Stalybridge, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town before moving to the Welsh Premier League with Cefn Druids.

Mudimu then played for Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, Ankaraspor in Turkey and most recently Georgian team Kutaisi.