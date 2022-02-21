CAPS United played to a goalless draw against Ngezi in the Matchday 4 encounter played at the National Sports Stadium.

The game started on a low note, with both teams taking time to settle. The hosts soon picked up and retained some possession, with Thulani Joseph, Clive Augusto, and Phineas Bamusi taking chances to create some threatening runs.

Ngezi, on their end, were constantly kept at bay and later resorted to drawing their men back to their half.

Nonetheless, the first half ended without any real chance created by either side.

The visitors showed some improvement at the start of the second half and created a couple of opportunities.

The tempo soon slowed down with no real chances coming from both ends, and the match ended goallessly.

The result, meanwhile, stretched Ngezi’s unbeaten start to the campaign with two wins and two draws.

The Green Machine remained winless with four draws in 11th position.