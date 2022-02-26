The Castle Lager Premiership continues this weekend in Matchday 5 with five matches lined up on Saturday.

Bulawayo Chiefs will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat when they face Tenax at Luveve.

FC Platinum will travel to the north to face ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga, while Harare City welcome Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

In Mutare, Black Rhinos will host Triangle United at Sakubva.

Ngezi Platinum Stars will be up against Yadah at the Baobab in Mhondoro.

Kick-off for all the games is at 3 pm CAT.

Matchday 5 Fixtures:

Saturday 26 February

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Tenax (Sakubva Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs FC Platinum (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Harare City vs Cranborne Bullets (NSS)

Black Rhinos vs Triangle United (Sakubva Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Yadah (Baobab Stadium)

