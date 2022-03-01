Ngezi Platinum Stars have confirmed that coach Rodwell Dhlakama will not return to duty following the end of his forced leave.

Dhlakama was forced to suspend his coaching duties at the Baobab last month for alleged misconduct.

In a statement, the club has confirmed that the gaffer tendered his resignation letter and will not return to the Ngezi dugout.

The statement reads: “Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to announce that we have parted ways with the head coach Rodwell Dhlakama amicably, after the coach handed in his resignation on Saturday February 26, 2022.

“Dhlakama joined the club in the middle of the 2019 season and led the Mhondoro-Ngezi side to fourth position in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League as well as the Chibuku super Cup final in 2021 where the club also finished as runners-up.

“The Board and Executive of Ngezi Platinum Stars FC wish Coach Dhlakama well in his future endeavours.”

Takesure Chiragwi is now in charge of the team on an interim basis.