Veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini says he is not considering retiring from football anytime soon.

The 37-year-old lost his place between the sticks at Sekhukhune United following Toaster Nsabata’s arrival early in the season. He had featured in only three games before being relegated to the bench.

Speaking to South African newspaper The Sowetan, Kapini said: “I haven’t thought about retirement yet.

“All I am thinking about is just go to training every morning and do well… motivate these young boys that if I can play at my age, what about them?”

The former Warriors captain also revealed his wish to return to his former club Highlanders in the Zimbabwean PSL before hanging up his boots.

He added: “I promised my former club back home in Zimbabwe that I won’t retire before I play for them again for at least one year… that’s on my mind. I want to make sure it happens.”