Warriors centre-back Alec Mudimu is now a free agent again after leaving English fifth-tier club Altrincham.

The 26-year-old spent just two weeks with the team, making two appearances before deciding to move away. He had returned to the UK on a free transfer following an unsuccessful six-month spell in Georgia with FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

In a statement, Altrincham said: “Defender Alec Mudimu has left Altrincham after deciding to widen his search for a club who can offer him terms for the foreseeable future.

“The 26-year old Zimbabwe centre-back made his Alty debut as a late substitute in the 1-0 win at King’s Lynn Town and followed up by playing the full 90 minutes in the Robins’ 2-0 defeat at Boreham Wood three days later.

“But he was only on a short-term agreement at The J.Davidson Stadium, and he subsequently took the decision to look elsewhere in his quest for the security of a longer-term deal.

“Alty, who are well covered in central defence after the recent arrival of loanee Jake Cooper and Kyle Ferguson as well as versatile Harry Perritt, understand Alec’s reasoning and would like to wish him all the best in his future career.”

Mudimu has also had stints with non-League clubs such as Stalybridge, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town before moving to the Welsh Premier League with Cefn Druids.

He then played for Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, Ankaraspor in Turkey and Georgian team Kutaisi.