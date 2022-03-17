Video: Prince Dube finally scores first goal of the season

Prince Dube scored his first league goal of the season in Azam’s 2-1 victory over Namungo on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean striker had endured a dry spell since the start of the campaign. He missed the opening games due to injury and only returned after matchday 7.

A national team call-up at the Afcon 2021 followed which prompted him to miss more matches.

But since his return, he failed to find the back of the net until Wednesday when he secured the equaliser for his side.

His last goals in a competitive game were a brace in Azam FC’s 4-0 win against Green Arrows in the Tanzanian FA Cup in mid-December.

