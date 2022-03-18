Kadewere’s Lyon discover opponents in Europa quarters

Tino Kaderwere’s French side Olympique Lyonnais will face EPL club West Ham in the UEFA Europa quarterfinals following a draw held on Friday.

Lyon beat 2-1 on aggregate to reach the last 8 of the tournament.

Kadewere, who is having a difficult campaign, featured in the return fixture of the tie as a subsititute but set out in the first leg.

Overall, he has made five appearances in the competition this season.

Other quarterfinal matches will involve Spanish giants Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany, and RB Leipzig (GER) vs Atalanta.

QF Draw:

QF 1 – RB Leipzig (GER) vs Atalanta (ITA)

QF 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Barcelona (ESP)

QF 3 – West Ham (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA)

QF 4 – Braga (POR) vs Rangers (SCO)

Quarter-final first legs: 7 April

Quarter-final second legs: 14 April

SF Draw

SF 1 – W.QF 1 vs W. QF 4

SF 2 – W. QF 3 vs W. QF 2

Semi-final first legs: 28 April

Semi-final second legs: 5 May

Final

W. SF 2 vs SF 1

Wednesday 18 May at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Sevilla, Spain.

