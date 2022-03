UEFA Champions League draws done

Posted on

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws took place on 18 March.

Quarter-finals draw

QF 1- Chelsea (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

QF 2 – Manchester City (ENG) vs Atlético Madrid (ESP)

QF 3 – Villarreal (ESP) vs Bayern Munich (GER)

QF 4 – Benfica (POR) vs Liverpool (ENG)

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals Draw

SF 1 – W. QF 2 vs W. QF 1

SF 2 – W. QF 4 vs W. QF 3

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

Final

W. SM 2 vs W. SM 1

Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)

